Prealgebra
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7.1417.141
7.1427.142
7.2117.211
7.2127.212
Master Approximating Square Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate.
(C) 2564\(\sqrt{\frac{25}{64}\)}
Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(A) 58\(\sqrt{58}\)
(B) 175\(\sqrt{175}\)
Approximate using a calculator and round to the nearest thousandth.
(A) 19\(\sqrt{19}\)
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
(A) 225\(\sqrt{225}\)