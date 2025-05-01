Prealgebra
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4.3594.359
Master Approximating Square Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate.
(B) 4121\(\sqrt{\frac{4}{121}\)}
(C) 2564\(\sqrt{\frac{25}{64}\)}
Determine what two whole numbers the square root is between without using a calculator.
(A) 58\(\sqrt{58}\)
(B) 175\(\sqrt{175}\)
Approximate using a calculator and round to the nearest thousandth.
(B) 51\(\sqrt{51}\)
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.