Multiple Choice
Given the hyperbola , find the length of the -axis and the -axis.
Determine the vertices and foci of the hyperbola .
Find the equation for a hyperbola with a center at , focus at and vertex at .
Find the equations for the asymptotes of the hyperbola .
Find the equations for the asymptotes of the hyperbola .