Multiple Choice
Find the equation for a hyperbola with a center at , focus at and vertex at .
133
views
2
rank
Master Introduction to Hyperbolas with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Find the equation for a hyperbola with a center at (0,0), focus at (0,−6) and vertex at (0,4).
Given the hyperbola 25x2−9y2=1, find the length of the a-axis and the b -axis.
Given the hyperbola x2−4y2=1, find the length of the a -axis and b -axis.
Given the hyperbola 100y2−139x2=1, find the length of the a -axis and the b -axis.