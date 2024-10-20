Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.
4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.
Determine the end behavior of the given polynomial function.
Match the given polynomial function to its graph based on end behavior.
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero.
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero.
Determine the maximum number of turning points for the given polynomial function.
Based ONLY on the maximum number of turning points, which of the following graphs could NOT be the graph of the given function?
The given term represents the leading term of some polynomial function. Determine the end behavior and the maximum number of turning points.