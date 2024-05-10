4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The given term represents the leading term of some polynomial function. Determine the end behavior and the maximum number of turning points. 4x5
A
Right side rises; Ends are opposite & 4 maximum turning points
B
Right side rises; Ends are opposite & 5 maximum turning points
C
Right side rises; Ends are the same & 4 maximum turning points
D
Right side falls; Ends are opposite & 4 maximum turning points
