The earth’s circumference is approximately 40.1 Mm (megameters). What is this circumference in kilometers?
Astronomers often detect radio waves with wavelengths of 3,000,000,000 nm. What is this wavelength expressed in decameters (dam)?
Rewrite 0.00016 kg in scientific notation.
Rewrite 299,800,000 m/s in scientific notation.
Rewrite 3.41 × 10−4 in standard form:
Rewrite 9.98 × 107 in standard form.
Convert 850 ft to km.
The speed of light is approximately 3.00×108 m/s. Convert this speed to yards/week (yd/wk).
How many gallons are in 1 cubic meter (m3)?
A wooden cylinder has a radius of 3.5 cm and a height of 6 cm. If the mass is 161 g, what is the density of the wooden cylinder?
Copper has a density of 8.96 g/cm3. If a single copper atom as a mass of 1.055×10-25 kg, what is the volume of a copper atom?
A box moving with an initial speed v is accelerated horizontally. If x is measured in [m],v in [m/s], a in [m/s2], t in [s] which of the following equations is correct for solving the distance x?
Newton’s Law of Gravitation describes the attraction force between two masses. The equation is ,
where F is in [ kg·m / s2], m1 and m2 are masses in [ kg], and r is the distance in [ m] between them.
Determine the units of the Universal Constant G.
How many significant figures are in each of the following numbers?a) 0.0032b) 10790c) 08.02
What is the area of a sidewalk that is 2.293 m wide and 90 m long? Write your answer with the correct numberof significant figures.
