Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
~q→~r
If I wear sandals, then it is warm
If I wear sandals, then it not is warm
If I don't wear sandals, then it not is warm
If I don't wear sandals, then it is warm
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
~q→~r
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
(p Λ q)→r
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
q→(p V r)
Translate the following statements from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: The shape is a square. q: The shape has 4 sides. r: The shape is a rectangle.
If the shape doesn’t have 4 sides, then it isn’t a rectangle.
Translate the following statements from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: The shape is a square. q: The shape has 4 sides. r: The shape is a rectangle.
If the shape is a square or a rectangle, then it has 4 sides.
Translate the following statements from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: The shape is a square. q: The shape has 4 sides. r: The shape is a rectangle.
If the shape has 4 sides, then it is not a rectangle.