Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 5. Algebra Review8h 43m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations59m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form58m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- The Quadratic Formula24m
- 9. Geometry3h 41m
2. Sets
Venn Diagrams and Operations with Three Sets
2. Sets
Venn Diagrams and Operations with Three Sets: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Venn Diagrams and Operations with Three Sets
Video duration:5m
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0
Example
Venn Diagrams and Operations with Three Sets Example 1
Video duration:4m
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0
Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
.
(A) (E∪F∪G)′
A
(E∪F∪G)′=(1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,17,19)
B
(E∪F∪G)′={7,9,11,13,17,19}
C
D
(E∪F∪G)′={7,9,11,13,15,17,19}
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0
Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
.
(B) (E∪F)∩(F∪G)
A
(E∪F)∩(F∪G)={2,4,5,10,15,20}
B
(E∪F)∩(F∪G)={1,2,3,4,5,10,15,20}
C
(E∪F)∩(F∪G)={5,10,15,20}
D
(E∪F)∩(F∪G)={1,2,3,4,5,6,8,10,15,20}
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0
Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
.
(C) F′∩(E∪G′)
A
F′∩(E∪G′)={5,10,15,20}
B
F′∩(E∪G′)={2,4,6,7,8,9,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19}
C
F′∩(E∪G′)={15,20}
D
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0
Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
.
(D) (E∩F′)∪(G′∩F′).
A
(E∩F′)∪(G′∩F′)={5,10,15,20}
B
(E∩F′)∪(G′∩F′)={2,4,6,7,8,9,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19}
C
(E∩F′)∪(G′∩F′)={2,4,6,7,8,9,11,12,13,14,16,17,18,19}
D
(E∩F′)∪(G′∩F′)={15,20}
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0
Problem
Use the Venn diagram to find each of the following.
(A)
A
(A∪B∪C)′={9}
B
(A∪B∪C)′={2,3,4,5,8}
C
(A∪B∪C)′={0,1,6,7}
D
(A∪B∪C)′={0,1,6,7,9}
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0
Problem
Use the Venn diagram to find each of the following.
(B)
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Use the Venn diagram to find each of the following.
(C)
A
B
C
D
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