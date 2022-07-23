Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 5. Algebra Review8h 43m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations59m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form58m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- The Quadratic Formula24m
- 9. Geometry3h 41m
9. Geometry
Circles
9. Geometry
Circles: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Circumference of a Circle
Video duration:5m
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0
Problem
What is the radius of the following circle?
A
5.2mi
B
2.6mi
C
16.3mi
D
8.2mi
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0
Problem
Find the circumference. Use .
A
21cm
B
10.5cm
C
65.94cm
D
32.97cm
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0
Problem
Find the circumference. Use .
A
34.54 yd
B
17.27 yd
C
11 yd
D
5.5 yd
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0
Example
Circumference of a Circle Example 1
Video duration:2m
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0
Concept
Area of a Circle
Video duration:4m
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0
Problem
Find the area of the circle. Use and simplify.
A
22mm2
B
154mm2
C
44cm2
D
616cm2
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0
Problem
Find the area of the circle. Use and simplify.
A
7550 m2
B
7220 m2
C
71100 m2
D
7110 m2
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0
Example
Area of a Circle Example 2
Video duration:3m
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0
Example
Area of a Circle Example 3
Video duration:3m
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