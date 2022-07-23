Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 5. Algebra Review8h 43m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations59m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form58m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- The Quadratic Formula24m
- 9. Geometry3h 41m
2. Sets
Set Applications: Survey Problems
2. Sets
Set Applications: Survey Problems: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Intro to Survey Problems
Video duration:3m
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Study Smarter with Worksheets.
Follow along with each video using our printable worksheets
0
Problem
A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(A) How many members attend Yoga classes?
A
54
B
34
C
88
D
65
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0
Problem
A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(B) How many total members were surveyed?
A
119
B
150
C
85
D
116
0 Comments for
0
Problem
A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(C) How many members attend at least one class?
A
119
B
85
C
34
D
150
0 Comments for
0
Example
Intro to Survey Problems Example 1
Video duration:3m
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0
Concept
Creating Venn Diagrams for Survey Problems
Video duration:5m
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0
Example
Creating Venn Diagrams for Survey Problems Example 2
Video duration:6m
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0
Example
Creating Venn Diagrams for Survey Problems Example 3
Video duration:10m
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