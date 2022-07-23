Intercepts are key points on a graph where it crosses the x-axis or y-axis. Understanding these points is essential for analyzing the behavior of functions. The x-intercept is the point where the graph intersects the x-axis, which occurs when the y-value is zero. Conversely, the y-intercept is where the graph crosses the y-axis, occurring when the x-value is zero.

To identify the x-intercepts, look for the values of x at which the graph touches or crosses the x-axis. For example, if a graph crosses the x-axis at x = -3 and x = 5, these values represent the x-intercepts. You can simply list these values without needing to write them as ordered pairs.

For the y-intercept, find the point where the graph intersects the y-axis. If a graph crosses the y-axis at y = -4, this indicates the y-intercept. Again, this can be expressed simply as the value of y.

When asked to find intercepts, it’s important to distinguish between the two types of requests. If the question specifies x or y intercepts, provide just the numerical values. However, if the question asks for intercepts in general, you should provide the ordered pairs. For instance, if a graph crosses the x-axis at x = 2 and x = 4, the intercepts would be written as (2, 0) and (4, 0).

In summary, recognizing intercepts is a straightforward process that involves identifying where the graph meets the axes. This understanding is crucial for graphing functions and analyzing their properties.