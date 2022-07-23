To determine the domain and range of a function from its graph, it is essential to understand that the domain represents all possible x-values for which the function is defined, while the range includes all possible y-values that the function attains. Expressing these sets in interval notation provides a clear and concise way to describe them.

For example, consider a graph where the function exists starting just to the right of x = -4 and continues up to x = 2. If the graph has an open circle at x = -4, this indicates that the function does not include the value at x = -4, so the interval starts just after this point, denoted by a parenthesis. Conversely, if there is a closed circle at x = 2, the function includes this endpoint, represented by a bracket. Thus, the domain in this case is \((-4, 2]\).

Examining the range involves looking at the vertical extent of the graph. Suppose the function's lowest y-value is just above y = -4 (indicated by an open circle, so not included) and it reaches up to y = 5 with a closed circle (included). The range would then be \((-4, 5]\).

In contrast, if a graph extends infinitely in all directions, such as continuing without bound to the left and right and also infinitely upward and downward, the domain and range encompass all real numbers. This is expressed as \((-\infty, \infty)\) for both domain and range, indicating no restrictions on the values of x or y.

Understanding how to interpret open and closed circles on a graph is crucial for accurately writing domain and range in interval notation. Open circles mean the endpoint is excluded, while closed circles mean it is included. Recognizing whether the graph extends infinitely or is bounded helps determine if the intervals are finite or infinite. This approach allows for precise identification of the function's domain and range directly from its graphical representation.