In this chapter, we explore the concept of linear equations, which are formed by setting a linear expression equal to a value. For example, the expression \(2x + 3\) becomes a linear equation when we state that it equals 5, written as \(2x + 3 = 5\). The goal is to find the value of \(x\) that satisfies this equation.

To solve linear equations, we utilize various mathematical operations—addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division—to isolate \(x\). It is crucial to perform the same operation on both sides of the equation to maintain equality. For instance, if we have the equation \(x + 2 = 0\), we can isolate \(x\) by subtracting 2 from both sides, resulting in \(x = -2\). Similarly, for the equation \(3x = 12\), we divide both sides by 3 to find \(x = 4\).

When dealing with more complex equations, such as \(2(x - 3) = 0\), we follow a systematic approach. First, we distribute the constant: \(2x - 6 = 0\). Next, we isolate the terms involving \(x\) on one side and constants on the other. By adding 6 to both sides, we get \(2x = 6\). Finally, we divide both sides by 2 to find \(x = 3\). This value is referred to as the solution or root of the equation.

To ensure our solution is correct, we can substitute \(x\) back into the original equation. For example, substituting \(x = 3\) into \(2x - 3 = 0\) gives us \(2(3) - 3 = 0\), which simplifies to \(6 - 3 = 0\), confirming that our solution is valid.

Understanding how to manipulate and solve linear equations is essential, as it lays the groundwork for more advanced mathematical concepts. Mastery of these skills will enable you to tackle a variety of equations effectively.