Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 5. Algebra Review8h 43m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations59m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form58m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- The Quadratic Formula24m
- 9. Geometry3h 41m
3. Logic
Truth Tables for Negations, Conjunctions, and Disjunctions
3. Logic
Truth Tables for Negations, Conjunctions, and Disjunctions: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Truth Tables for Negations
Video duration:3m
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Example
Truth Tables for Negations Example 1
Video duration:2m
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Concept
Truth Tables for Compound Statements
Video duration:4m
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Example
Truth Tables for Compound Statements Example 2
Video duration:2m
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Example
Truth Tables for Compound Statements Example 3
Video duration:3m
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Problem
Create a truth table for ~p Λ ~q. Is the statement true when p and q are true?
A
; No, False
B
; Yes, True
C
; No, False
D
;Yes, True
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0
Problem
Create a truth table for ~p V ~q. Is the statement true when p is false and q is true?
A
; No, false.
B
; Yes, True
C
; No, false
D
; Yes, true
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0
Example
Truth Tables for Compound Statements Example 4
Video duration:8m
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Example
Truth Tables for Compound Statements Example 5
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Example
Truth Tables for Compound Statements Example 6
Video duration:6m
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