Quantitative Reasoning
Improve your experience by picking them
35xy\(\sqrt{35xy}\)35xy
35xy35xy35xy
12x2y2\(\sqrt{12x^2y^2}\)12x2y2
12xy\(\sqrt{12xy}\)12xy
Master Product Rule of Radicals with a bite sized video explanation from Nick Kaneko
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
7m24⋅2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2}\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[4]{2n}
8⋅23\(\sqrt\)8\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[3]{2}
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
180\(\sqrt{180}\)
−72x2-\(\sqrt{72x^2}\)