Convert each equation to its rectangular form.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
1:23 minutes
Problem 5.3.54
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + y² = 16
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationship between rectangular coordinates (x, y) and polar coordinates (r, \(\theta\)): \(x = r \cos\theta\) and \(y = r \sin\theta\).
Substitute \(x = r \cos\theta\) and \(y = r \sin\theta\) into the given equation \(x^{2} + y^{2} = 16\).
This substitution gives the equation \((r \cos\theta)^{2} + (r \sin\theta)^{2} = 16\).
Simplify the equation by factoring out \(r^{2}\): \(r^{2}(\cos^{2}\theta + \sin^{2}\theta) = 16\).
Use the Pythagorean identity \(\cos^{2}\theta + \sin^{2}\theta = 1\) to simplify to \(r^{2} = 16\), then solve for \(r\) to express it in terms of \(\theta\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rectangular and Polar Coordinate Systems
Rectangular coordinates represent points using (x, y) on a plane, while polar coordinates use (r, θ), where r is the distance from the origin and θ is the angle from the positive x-axis. Understanding how these systems relate is essential for converting equations between them.
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Relationship Between Rectangular and Polar Coordinates
The key formulas connecting the two systems are x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. Additionally, r² = x² + y². These relationships allow substitution of x and y in terms of r and θ to rewrite rectangular equations in polar form.
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Converting Equations to Express r in Terms of θ
To convert a rectangular equation to polar form expressing r as a function of θ, substitute x and y with r cos θ and r sin θ, respectively, then solve algebraically for r. This process isolates r, showing how the radius varies with the angle θ.
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