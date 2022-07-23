In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + y² = 16
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + y² = 16
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
√(−8) (√(−3) − √5 )
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + (y + 3)² = 9
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)² − (3 − i)²
In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex square roots of 9(cos 30° + i sin 30°)
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/10 + i sin π/10)]⁵