Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.5.51
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.51

In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.


Line: Passes through (−2,4) and (1,7)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two points given: \((-2, 4)\) and \((1, 7)\).
Calculate the slope \(m\) of the line using the formula \(m = \frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1}\).
Substitute the coordinates into the slope formula: \(m = \frac{7 - 4}{1 - (-2)}\).
Use the point-slope form of a line to write the equation: \(y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\), choosing one of the points, for example \((-2, 4)\).
Express the parametric equations by letting \(x = t\) (a parameter), then find \(y\) in terms of \(t\) using the line equation: \(y = m(t - x_1) + y_1\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations of a Line

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a line as functions of a parameter, usually t. For a line through points (x₁, y₁) and (x₂, y₂), the equations are x = x₁ + t(x₂ - x₁) and y = y₁ + t(y₂ - y₁), describing all points between and beyond these points.
Recommended video:
08:02
Parameterizing Equations

Vector Representation of a Line

A line can be represented using a position vector and a direction vector. The direction vector is found by subtracting the coordinates of the two given points, indicating the line's slope and direction, which is essential for forming parametric equations.
Recommended video:
03:48
Introduction to Vectors

Using Given Points to Determine Parameters

Given two points, you can determine the parametric form by setting one point as the initial position and using the difference between points as the direction. This approach ensures the parametric equations accurately represent the line passing through both points.
Recommended video:
6:02
Determining Different Coordinates for the Same Point
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.


x² + y² = 16

430
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.

√(−8) (√(−3) − √5 )

694
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.


x² + (y + 3)² = 9

425
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)² − (3 − i)²

760
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex square roots of 9(cos 30° + i sin 30°)

633
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/10 + i sin π/10)]⁵

510
views