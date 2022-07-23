In which quadrant is the complex number located on the complex plane?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:28 minutes
Problem 69
Textbook Question
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -4 > -3
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1
Recall that on a number line, numbers increase in value as you move from left to right.
Identify the positions of -4 and -3 on the number line: -4 is to the left of -3 because -4 is less than -3.
Understand that the inequality -4 > -3 means '-4 is greater than -3', which would imply -4 is to the right of -3 on the number line.
Since -4 is actually to the left of -3, the statement -4 > -3 is false.
Therefore, by comparing their positions on the number line, conclude that the inequality -4 > -3 does not hold true.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Number Line and Ordering of Real Numbers
A number line visually represents real numbers in increasing order from left to right. Numbers to the right are greater than those to the left. Understanding this helps compare negative numbers by their position on the line.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers
Comparison of Negative Numbers
Among negative numbers, the one with the smaller absolute value is greater. For example, -3 is greater than -4 because -3 is closer to zero on the number line.
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Multiplying Complex Numbers
Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning
The symbol '>' means 'greater than.' When comparing two numbers, 'a > b' means 'a' lies to the right of 'b' on the number line. Correct interpretation of these symbols is essential for evaluating true or false statements.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
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