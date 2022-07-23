Textbook Question
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -4 > -3
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Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -4 > -3
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. √24
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 8x³y⁴ + 12x²y³ + 36xy⁴
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. x² - 2x - 15
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (−4/3) ÷ (2/9)