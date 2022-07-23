Textbook Question
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -4 > -3
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Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -4 > -3
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = 2(x - 2)² - 4
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing See Example 8.
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. 3 > -2
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (b) decreasing. See Example 8.
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (−4/3) ÷ (2/9)