Multiple Choice
In the context of functions, what does the degree of a polynomial function tell you?
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The set containing no elements is the _______, symbolized _______.
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {x|x is a whole number less than 6}
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {z|z is an integer less than or equal to 4}
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {a|a is an even integer greater than 8}
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {k|k is an odd integer less than 1}