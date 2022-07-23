Suppose point A on the complex plane represents the complex number . Which of the following operations involving complex numbers results in a solution represented by point A?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:39 minutes
Problem 71
Textbook Question
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. 3 > -2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the inequality: The statement is comparing two numbers, 3 and -2, to see if 3 is greater than -2.
Recall the number line concept: On a number line, numbers increase in value as you move from left to right. Negative numbers are to the left of zero, and positive numbers are to the right.
Locate the numbers on the number line: Place -2 to the left of zero and 3 to the right of zero.
Compare their positions: Since 3 is to the right of -2 on the number line, it means 3 is greater than -2.
Conclude the truth value: Based on the number line, the statement 3 > -2 is true.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Number Line Representation
A number line is a visual tool that displays numbers in order from left to right, with smaller numbers on the left and larger numbers on the right. It helps compare values by their positions, making it easier to determine which number is greater or smaller.
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Inequality Symbols and Meaning
The symbol '>' means 'greater than,' indicating that the number on the left side is larger than the number on the right side. Understanding this helps interpret and verify statements comparing two numbers.
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Comparing Positive and Negative Numbers
Positive numbers are always greater than negative numbers because they lie to the right of zero on the number line. Recognizing this helps quickly determine the truth of inequalities involving positive and negative values.
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