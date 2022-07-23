Find the direction of the following vector: .
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Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.
v = (7i - 3j) - (10i - 3j)
Key Concepts
Vector Subtraction
Magnitude of a Vector
Direction Angle of a Vector
If a vector has magnitude ∣v⃗∣=13 and direction θ=157.38°, find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.
If a vector has magnitude ∣v⃗∣=5 and direction θ=47π, find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.
Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.
v = 2i - 8j
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, -7〉
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.
〈-7, 24〉
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.
〈8√2, -8√2〉