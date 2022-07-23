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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 63
Chapter 4, Problem 63

In Exercises 61–64, find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v. v = (4i - 2j) - (4i - 8j)

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First, simplify the given vector expression by subtracting the components of the vectors: \(\mathbf{v} = (4\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j}) - (4\mathbf{i} - 8\mathbf{j})\). This means subtract the \(i\) components and the \(j\) components separately.
Calculate the \(i\) component of \(\mathbf{v}\) by subtracting: \(4 - 4 = 0\). Calculate the \(j\) component of \(\mathbf{v}\) by subtracting: \(-2 - (-8) = -2 + 8 = 6\). So, \(\mathbf{v} = 0\mathbf{i} + 6\mathbf{j}\).
Find the magnitude \(||\mathbf{v}||\) using the formula for the magnitude of a vector: \(||\mathbf{v}|| = \sqrt{(v_x)^2 + (v_y)^2}\), where \(v_x\) and \(v_y\) are the components of \(\mathbf{v}\).
Substitute the components into the magnitude formula: \(||\mathbf{v}|| = \sqrt{0^2 + 6^2} = \sqrt{36}\). This will give the length of the vector.
To find the direction angle \(\theta\), use the formula \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{v_y}{v_x}\right)\). Since \(v_x = 0\), consider the position of the vector on the coordinate plane to determine \(\theta\) correctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Subtraction

Vector subtraction involves subtracting corresponding components of two vectors. For vectors in component form, subtract the i-components and j-components separately to find the resultant vector. This operation is essential to determine the vector v given by (4i - 2j) - (4i - 8j).
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Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude (or length) of a vector v = ai + bj is found using the Pythagorean theorem: ||v|| = √(a² + b²). This scalar value represents the distance from the origin to the point (a, b) in the plane and is crucial for quantifying the size of the vector.
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Direction Angle of a Vector

The direction angle θ of a vector is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, measured counterclockwise. It can be found using θ = arctan(b/a), where a and b are the vector's components. Adjustments may be needed based on the quadrant to get the correct angle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.


v = 2i - 8j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–64, find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v. v = -10i + 15j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–56, let u = -2i + 3j, v = 6i - j, w = -3i. Find each specified vector or scalar. ||u + v||² - ||u - v||²

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Textbook Question

Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.


v = (7i - 3j) - (10i - 3j)

486
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