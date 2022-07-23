Write parametric equations for the rectangular equation below.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Line: Passes through (−2,4) and (1,7)
Key Concepts
Parametric Equations of a Line
Vector Representation of a Line
Using Given Points to Determine Parameters
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Circle: Center: (3,5); Radius: 6
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Ellipse: Center: (−2,3); Vertices: 5 units to the left and right of the center; Endpoints of Minor Axis: 2 units above and below the center
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Hyperbola: Vertices: (4,0) and (−4,0); Foci: (6,0) and (−6,0)
In Exercises 53–56, find two different sets of parametric equations for each rectangular equation. y = 4x − 3