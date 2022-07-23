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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.1.55
Chapter 5, Problem 5.1.55

In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)² − (3 − i)²

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Recall that the standard form of a complex number is \(a + bi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers and \(i\) is the imaginary unit with the property \(i^2 = -1\).
Start by expanding each square using the formula for the square of a binomial: \((x + y)^2 = x^2 + 2xy + y^2\). For \((2 + i)^2\), let \(x = 2\) and \(y = i\).
Similarly, expand \((3 - i)^2\) using the same formula, where \(x = 3\) and \(y = -i\).
After expanding both expressions, subtract the second result from the first, combining like terms (real parts together and imaginary parts together).
Simplify the expression by replacing \(i^2\) with \(-1\) and combining all real and imaginary terms to write the final answer in the form \(a + bi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Number Standard Form

A complex number is expressed in standard form as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. Writing results in this form helps clearly separate the real and imaginary components, making it easier to interpret and use in further calculations.
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Operations with Complex Numbers

Complex numbers can be added, subtracted, multiplied, and divided using algebraic rules, treating i as the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. When performing operations like squaring or subtraction, apply distributive and associative properties carefully.
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Squaring Complex Numbers

To square a complex number (a + bi), use the formula (a + bi)² = a² + 2abi + (bi)², remembering that i² = -1. This expands to (a² - b²) + 2ab i, which separates the result into real and imaginary parts for standard form.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.

√(−8) (√(−3) − √5 )

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.


x² + (y + 3)² = 9

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.

(3√(−5) )( −4√(−12) )

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex square roots of 9(cos 30° + i sin 30°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/10 + i sin π/10)]⁵

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.


Line: Passes through (−2,4) and (1,7)

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