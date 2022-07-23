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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋

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1
Understand the definitions of angle classifications in radians: an acute angle is between 0 and \( \frac{\pi}{2} \), a right angle is exactly \( \frac{\pi}{2} \), an obtuse angle is between \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) and \( \pi \), and a straight angle is exactly \( \pi \).
Identify the given angle measure, which is \( \pi \) radians in this problem.
Compare the given angle \( \pi \) to the classification ranges: since it matches exactly \( \pi \), it fits the definition of a straight angle.
Conclude that the angle \( \pi \) radians is classified as a straight angle.
Remember that these classifications help in understanding the size and properties of angles in trigonometry and geometry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure of Angles

Angles can be measured in radians, where 𝜋 radians equal 180 degrees. Understanding radian measure is essential to classify angles given in radians by converting or comparing them to known angle measures.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Classification of Angles

Angles are classified based on their measure: acute (less than 90° or 𝜋/2 radians), right (exactly 90° or 𝜋/2 radians), obtuse (between 90° and 180° or between 𝜋/2 and 𝜋 radians), and straight (exactly 180° or 𝜋 radians).
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Coterminal Angles

Conversion Between Degrees and Radians

To classify angles given in radians, it is often helpful to convert between degrees and radians using the relationship 180° = 𝜋 radians. This aids in understanding and comparing angle sizes intuitively.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined. sin 𝜋/3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 7𝜋 5

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Textbook Question

The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

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sin 𝜋/6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 5𝜋 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (5, -5)

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