Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with 16𝜋 3
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 1, Problem 5
In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 5𝜋 3
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Recall the conversion formula from radians to degrees: \(\text{degrees} = \text{radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given angle in radians: \(\frac{5\pi}{3}\).
Substitute the given angle into the conversion formula: \(\frac{5\pi}{3} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\pi\) in numerator and denominator: \(\frac{5 \times 180}{3}\).
Perform the division and multiplication to find the angle in degrees.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radian Measure
A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle created when the arc length equals the radius. Radians provide a natural way to measure angles in terms of the circle's geometry, and many trigonometric functions use radians as their standard input.
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Degree Measure
Degrees are a common unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Each degree represents 1/360 of a full rotation. Degrees are often used in practical applications and are related to radians through a fixed conversion factor.
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Conversion Between Radians and Degrees
To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This conversion uses the fact that π radians equal 180 degrees. For example, converting 5π/3 radians to degrees involves multiplying 5π/3 by 180/π, simplifying to 300 degrees.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Find the reference angle for 16𝜋 3
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In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 7𝜋 5
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Textbook Question
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
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sin 𝜋/6
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋
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