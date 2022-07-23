In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.
In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 7𝜋 5
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Key Concepts
Radian Measure
Degree Measure
Conversion Formula Between Radians and Degrees
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined. sin 𝜋/3
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋
In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 5𝜋 3
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋/2
In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (5, -5)