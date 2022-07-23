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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 7𝜋 5

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1
Recall the formula to convert an angle from radians to degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Identify the given angle in radians, which is \(\frac{7\pi}{5}\).
Substitute the given radian measure into the conversion formula: \(\frac{7\pi}{5} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling out \(\pi\) in the numerator and denominator: \(\frac{7 \times 180}{5}\).
Perform the multiplication and division to find the angle in degrees (this is the final calculation step you can do on your own).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure

A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius. Understanding radians is essential because many trigonometric functions use radians as their standard input.
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Degree Measure

Degrees are a common unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Converting radians to degrees involves understanding that 360 degrees correspond to 2π radians, which allows for conversion between these two units.
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Conversion Formula Between Radians and Degrees

To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian measure by 180/π. This formula comes from the equivalence of 2π radians to 360 degrees. Applying this formula to the given angle 7π/5 will yield its degree measure.
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