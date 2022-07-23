Textbook Question
Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with 16𝜋 3
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Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with 16𝜋 3
Find the reference angle for 16𝜋 3
In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋
In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 5𝜋 3
In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.