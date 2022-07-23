Textbook Question
Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with 16𝜋 3
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Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with 16𝜋 3
Find the reference angle for 16𝜋 3
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