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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 4b
Chapter 1, Problem 4b

Find the reference angle for 16𝜋 3

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1
Understand that the reference angle is the acute angle formed by the terminal side of the given angle and the x-axis. Since the angle is given in radians, we will work with radians throughout.
First, simplify the given angle by reducing it within one full rotation (0 to 2\(\pi\)). To do this, find the equivalent angle \( \theta_{reduced} \) by subtracting multiples of \( 2\pi \) from \( \frac{16\pi}{3} \) until the angle lies between 0 and \( 2\pi \). Use the formula: \( \theta_{reduced} = \theta - 2\pi \times k \), where \( k \) is an integer.
Calculate \( k \) by dividing the given angle by \( 2\pi \): \( k = \left\lfloor \frac{16\pi/3}{2\pi} \right\rfloor \). Then subtract \( 2\pi k \) from the original angle to find \( \theta_{reduced} \).
Determine the quadrant in which \( \theta_{reduced} \) lies by comparing it to the standard quadrant boundaries: \( 0 \) to \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) (Quadrant I), \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) to \( \pi \) (Quadrant II), \( \pi \) to \( \frac{3\pi}{2} \) (Quadrant III), and \( \frac{3\pi}{2} \) to \( 2\pi \) (Quadrant IV).
Finally, find the reference angle \( \alpha \) based on the quadrant of \( \theta_{reduced} \): - Quadrant I: \( \alpha = \theta_{reduced} \) - Quadrant II: \( \alpha = \pi - \theta_{reduced} \) - Quadrant III: \( \alpha = \theta_{reduced} - \pi \) - Quadrant IV: \( \alpha = 2\pi - \theta_{reduced} \)

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure

Radian measure is a way to express angles based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle subtended by an arc equal in length to the radius. Understanding radians is essential for converting and interpreting angles beyond the typical degree measure.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles are angles that share the same terminal side when drawn in standard position. They differ by full rotations of 2π radians. Finding coterminal angles helps simplify large angle measures by reducing them within a single rotation.
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Coterminal Angles

Reference Angle

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of an angle and the x-axis. It is always between 0 and π/2 radians (0° and 90°) and is used to find trigonometric values for angles in different quadrants by relating them to the first quadrant.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with 16𝜋 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.

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Textbook Question

The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

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sin 𝜋/6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 5𝜋 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 2–4, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Express your answer as a multiple of 𝜋. 315°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.

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