Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with 16𝜋 3
Find the reference angle for 16𝜋 3
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Key Concepts
Radian Measure
Coterminal Angles
Reference Angle
In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
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sin 𝜋/6
In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 5𝜋 3
In Exercises 2–4, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Express your answer as a multiple of 𝜋. 315°
In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.