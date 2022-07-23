Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 4a
Chapter 1, Problem 4a

Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with 16𝜋 3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that two angles are coterminal if they differ by an integer multiple of \(2\pi\). This means we can add or subtract \(2\pi\) any number of times to find coterminal angles.
Given the angle \(\frac{16\pi}{3}\), we want to find an angle \(\theta\) such that \(0 < \theta < 2\pi\) and \(\theta = \frac{16\pi}{3} - 2\pi k\) for some integer \(k\).
Express \(2\pi\) with a denominator of 3 to combine terms easily: \(2\pi = \frac{6\pi}{3}\). So, \(\theta = \frac{16\pi}{3} - k \times \frac{6\pi}{3} = \frac{16\pi - 6\pi k}{3}\).
Find the integer \(k\) such that \(\theta\) lies between 0 and \(2\pi\) (i.e., \(0 < \theta < \frac{6\pi}{3}\)). This involves solving inequalities for \(k\).
Once you find the appropriate \(k\), substitute back to get \(\theta = \frac{16\pi - 6\pi k}{3}\), which will be the positive coterminal angle less than \(2\pi\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles are angles that share the same initial and terminal sides but differ by full rotations of 2π radians. To find a coterminal angle, you add or subtract multiples of 2π until the angle lies within the desired interval.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles

Angle Measurement in Radians

Angles can be measured in radians, where 2π radians equal one full rotation (360 degrees). Understanding radian measure is essential for working with trigonometric functions and converting between angles.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Modulo Operation with Angles

Finding an angle coterminal within a specific range involves using the modulo operation with 2π. This process reduces any angle to an equivalent angle between 0 and 2π by subtracting multiples of 2π.
Recommended video:
04:12
Algebraic Operations on Vectors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the reference angle for 16𝜋 3

697
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (3, 7)

558
views
Textbook Question

The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

<IMAGE>


sin 𝜋/6

445
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 5𝜋 3

590
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 2–4, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Express your answer as a multiple of 𝜋. 315°

527
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.

1565
views