Find the reference angle for 16𝜋 3
Find a positive angle less than 2𝜋 that is coterminal with 16𝜋 3
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Key Concepts
Coterminal Angles
Angle Measurement in Radians
Modulo Operation with Angles
In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (3, 7)
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
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sin 𝜋/6
In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. 5𝜋 3
In Exercises 2–4, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Express your answer as a multiple of 𝜋. 315°
In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.