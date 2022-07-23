Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator.sin 37° csc 37°
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In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. cos θ = 8/17, 270° < θ < 360°
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋.
4 2 4 4 2 4
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
cos 3𝜋/4