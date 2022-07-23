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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 27
Chapter 1, Problem 27

In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. cos θ = 8/17, 270° < θ < 360°

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1
Identify the quadrant where the angle \( \theta \) lies. Since \( 270^\circ < \theta < 360^\circ \), \( \theta \) is in the fourth quadrant, where cosine is positive and sine is negative.
Recall the Pythagorean identity: \( \sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \). Use this to find \( \sin \theta \) by substituting \( \cos \theta = \frac{8}{17} \).
Calculate \( \sin \theta = -\sqrt{1 - \cos^2 \theta} = -\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{8}{17}\right)^2} \) because sine is negative in the fourth quadrant.
Find \( \tan \theta \) using the definition \( \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \). Substitute the values of \( \sin \theta \) and \( \cos \theta \) found in previous steps.
Determine the remaining trigonometric functions using their relationships: \( \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \), \( \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} \), and \( \cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions and Their Relationships

Trigonometric functions include sine, cosine, tangent, and their reciprocals cosecant, secant, and cotangent. Knowing one function value, such as cosine, allows you to find others using identities and relationships, like sin²θ + cos²θ = 1.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Quadrant Sign Rules

The sign of trigonometric functions depends on the quadrant of the angle. Since 270° < θ < 360° (fourth quadrant), cosine is positive, sine is negative, and tangent is negative. This helps determine the correct sign of each function value.
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Quadratic Formula

Using the Pythagorean Identity to Find Sine

Given cos θ, sine can be found using sin²θ = 1 - cos²θ. After calculating the magnitude, the quadrant determines the sign of sine. This step is essential to find all remaining trigonometric functions accurately.
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Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
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In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋.

4 2 4 4 2 4


a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.

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