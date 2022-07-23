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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 32
Chapter 1, Problem 32

In Exercises 29–34, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Round to two decimal places. -50°

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1
Recall the formula to convert degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute the given angle in degrees into the formula: \(-50^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{-50}{180}\) to its lowest terms to make the calculation easier.
Multiply the simplified fraction by \(\pi\) to express the angle in radians.
If needed, use the approximate value of \(\pi \approx 3.1416\) to calculate a decimal value and then round the result to two decimal places.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion

Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180. This conversion is essential because radians are the standard unit in many trigonometric calculations.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Understanding Negative Angles

Negative angles represent rotation in the clockwise direction, opposite to positive angles. When converting, the sign is preserved, indicating direction, which is important for correctly interpreting the angle's position.
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Coterminal Angles

Rounding Decimal Values

After conversion, the radian value may be an irrational number. Rounding to two decimal places simplifies the result for practical use, balancing precision and readability in answers.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
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