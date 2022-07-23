In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. tan θ = 4/3, cos θ < 0
Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
sin 19°
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Cofunction Identity
Sine Function
Complementary Angles
In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. sin 7°
In Exercises 29–34, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Round to two decimal places. -50°
In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. csc 25°
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
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sin 47𝜋/4
In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. sec θ = -3, tan θ > 0