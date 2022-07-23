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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 32
Chapter 1, Problem 32

Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
sin 19°

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1
Recall the cofunction identity for sine and cosine: \(\sin(\theta) = \cos(90^\circ - \theta)\).
Identify the angle in the given expression, which is \(19^\circ\) in \(\sin 19^\circ\).
Apply the cofunction identity by substituting \(\theta = 19^\circ\) into the formula: \(\sin 19^\circ = \cos(90^\circ - 19^\circ)\).
Simplify the expression inside the cosine function: \(90^\circ - 19^\circ = 71^\circ\).
Conclude that the cofunction with the same value as \(\sin 19^\circ\) is \(\cos 71^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Cofunction Identity

Cofunction identities relate pairs of trigonometric functions whose angles add up to 90°. For example, sin(θ) equals cos(90° - θ). This means sin 19° can be expressed as cos(71°), since 19° + 71° = 90°.
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Cofunction Identities

Sine Function

The sine function gives the ratio of the length of the side opposite an angle to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is periodic and ranges between -1 and 1, and is fundamental in relating angles to side lengths.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Complementary Angles

Two angles are complementary if their sum is 90°. In trigonometry, complementary angles are important because the sine of one angle equals the cosine of its complement, enabling the use of cofunction identities.
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Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles
Related Practice
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In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. tan θ = 4/3, cos θ < 0

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In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. sin 7°

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In Exercises 29–34, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Round to two decimal places. -50°

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In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. csc 25°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of

0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.

a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.

b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.

<Image>

sin 47𝜋/4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. sec θ = -3, tan θ > 0

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