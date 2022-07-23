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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 33
Chapter 1, Problem 33

In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. csc 25°

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1
Recall the definition of a cofunction: for an angle \( \theta \), the cofunction identity states that \( \sin(90^\circ - \theta) = \cos \theta \) and similarly for other trigonometric functions, such as \( \csc(\theta) = \sec(90^\circ - \theta) \).
Identify the given function: \( \csc 25^\circ \) is the cosecant of 25 degrees, which is the reciprocal of sine, i.e., \( \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \).
Use the cofunction identity for cosecant: \( \csc \theta = \sec(90^\circ - \theta) \). This means \( \csc 25^\circ = \sec(90^\circ - 25^\circ) \).
Calculate the complementary angle inside the cofunction: \( 90^\circ - 25^\circ = 65^\circ \).
Write the cofunction with the same value as the original expression: \( \csc 25^\circ = \sec 65^\circ \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosecant Function (csc)

The cosecant function is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc θ = 1/sin θ. It is used to find the ratio of the hypotenuse to the opposite side in a right triangle. Understanding csc is essential to relate it to other trigonometric functions.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Cofunction Identity

Cofunction identities relate trigonometric functions of complementary angles, such as sin(90° - θ) = cos θ. These identities help find equivalent expressions by switching between pairs like sine and cosine or tangent and cotangent for angles summing to 90°.
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Cofunction Identities

Complementary Angles

Complementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 90°. In trigonometry, many function values at an angle θ correspond to cofunctions at 90° - θ, enabling simplification or transformation of expressions using cofunction identities.
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Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.

csc 35°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–34, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Round to two decimal places. -50°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c. tan(-t) - tan t

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Textbook Question

Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.

sin 19°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of

0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.

a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.

b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.

<Image>

sin 47𝜋/4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. sec θ = -3, tan θ > 0

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