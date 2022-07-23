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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 33
Chapter 1, Problem 33

In Exercises 23–34, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. sec θ = -3, tan θ > 0

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1
Recall the definition of secant: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\). Given \(\sec \theta = -3\), find \(\cos \theta\) by taking the reciprocal: \(\cos \theta = \frac{1}{\sec \theta} = \frac{1}{-3} = -\frac{1}{3}\).
Determine the quadrant where \(\theta\) lies using the signs of \(\sec \theta\) and \(\tan \theta\). Since \(\sec \theta = -3\) (negative) and \(\tan \theta > 0\) (positive), recall that \(\sec \theta\) has the same sign as \(\cos \theta\). So \(\cos \theta\) is negative and \(\tan \theta\) is positive. This occurs in Quadrant III.
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \(\sin \theta\): \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\). Substitute \(\cos \theta = -\frac{1}{3}\) to get \(\sin^2 \theta = 1 - \left(-\frac{1}{3}\right)^2 = 1 - \frac{1}{9} = \frac{8}{9}\). Then, \(\sin \theta = \pm \sqrt{\frac{8}{9}} = \pm \frac{2\sqrt{2}}{3}\). Since \(\theta\) is in Quadrant III, where sine is negative, choose \(\sin \theta = -\frac{2\sqrt{2}}{3}\).
Find \(\tan \theta\) using the definition \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\). Substitute the values found: \(\tan \theta = \frac{-\frac{2\sqrt{2}}{3}}{-\frac{1}{3}}\). Simplify the fraction to find \(\tan \theta\).
Calculate the remaining trigonometric functions using the relationships: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\), \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta}\), and verify the signs based on the quadrant to ensure consistency.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

The secant function (sec θ) is the reciprocal of the cosine function, meaning sec θ = 1/cos θ. Knowing sec θ allows you to find cos θ, which is essential for determining other trigonometric functions.
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Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The sign of trigonometric functions depends on the quadrant where the angle θ lies. Given sec θ = -3 and tan θ > 0, identifying the correct quadrant helps determine the signs of sine, cosine, and tangent accurately.
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Pythagorean Identities

Pythagorean identities like sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 relate sine and cosine, enabling calculation of missing functions once one is known. These identities are crucial for finding exact values of all trigonometric functions from given information.
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