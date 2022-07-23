Determine the quadrant where \(\theta\) lies using the signs of \(\sec \theta\) and \(\tan \theta\). Since \(\sec \theta = -3\) (negative) and \(\tan \theta > 0\) (positive), recall that \(\sec \theta\) has the same sign as \(\cos \theta\). So \(\cos \theta\) is negative and \(\tan \theta\) is positive. This occurs in Quadrant III.