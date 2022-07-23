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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 35
Chapter 1, Problem 35

In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. tan 𝜋 9

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Recall the cofunction identity for tangent: \(\tan(\theta) = \cot\left(\frac{\pi}{2} - \theta\right)\), where cotangent is the cofunction of tangent.
Identify the given angle \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{9}\) in the expression \(\tan\left(\frac{\pi}{9}\right)\).
Apply the cofunction identity by substituting \(\theta\) into the formula: \(\tan\left(\frac{\pi}{9}\right) = \cot\left(\frac{\pi}{2} - \frac{\pi}{9}\right)\).
Simplify the angle inside the cotangent: \(\frac{\pi}{2} - \frac{\pi}{9} = \frac{9\pi}{18} - \frac{2\pi}{18} = \frac{7\pi}{18}\).
Write the final cofunction expression: \(\tan\left(\frac{\pi}{9}\right) = \cot\left(\frac{7\pi}{18}\right)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofunction Identity

Cofunction identities relate trigonometric functions of complementary angles, such as sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ) or tan(θ) = cot(90° - θ). These identities help find equivalent expressions by using the complementary angle concept, where the sum of angles is 90° (or π/2 radians).
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Radian Measure and Conversion

Angles can be measured in degrees or radians; understanding radian measure is essential for working with trigonometric functions. π radians equal 180°, so converting between radians and degrees helps interpret and apply cofunction identities correctly.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Tangent and Cotangent Functions

Tangent (tan) and cotangent (cot) are reciprocal trigonometric functions, where cot(θ) = 1/tan(θ). Recognizing their relationship is key to finding cofunctions with the same value, especially when using complementary angle identities involving tan and cot.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph
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