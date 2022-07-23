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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 39
Chapter 1, Problem 39

In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.
-4.8 radians

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1
Recall the conversion formula from radians to degrees: \(\text{degrees} = \text{radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Substitute the given radian measure into the formula: \(\text{degrees} = -4.8 \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Calculate the fraction \(\frac{180}{\pi}\) to get the approximate degree equivalent of one radian.
Multiply the radian value by the calculated fraction to find the angle in degrees.
Round the resulting degree value to two decimal places as required.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure

A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle created when the arc length equals the radius. It is a standard unit in trigonometry, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees.
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Conversion Between Radians and Degrees

To convert radians to degrees, multiply the radian value by 180/π. This ratio comes from the fact that 2π radians equal 360 degrees, so 1 radian equals approximately 57.2958 degrees.
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Rounding Decimal Values

Rounding involves limiting a number to a specified number of decimal places for simplicity and clarity. In this case, the converted degree value should be rounded to two decimal places, ensuring precision without unnecessary detail.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.

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In Exercises 41–43, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ.

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In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.

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