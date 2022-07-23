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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 39
Chapter 1, Problem 39

In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.
sin 38°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the trigonometric function to evaluate, which is \(\sin 38^\circ\).
Make sure your calculator is set to degree mode since the angle is given in degrees.
Input the angle 38 into the sine function on your calculator, i.e., press the sine button and then enter 38.
Read the value displayed on the calculator, which is the sine of 38 degrees.
Round the result to four decimal places as required.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Sine Function

The sine function relates an angle in a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle to the hypotenuse. It is a fundamental trigonometric function used to find unknown side lengths or angles in triangles.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Using a Calculator for Trigonometric Values

Calculators can compute trigonometric function values for given angles, typically in degrees or radians. Ensuring the calculator is set to the correct mode (degrees for this problem) is essential for accurate results.
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How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions

Rounding to Four Decimal Places

After calculating the sine value, the result should be rounded to four decimal places. This means keeping four digits after the decimal point and rounding the last digit based on the fifth digit to maintain precision.
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Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.

sin(-t - 2𝜋) - cos(-t - 4𝜋) - tan(-t - 𝜋)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.

tan θ > 0 and sec θ > 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.

-4.8 radians

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle.

355°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.

-5.2 radians

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.

tan θ > 0 and cos θ < 0

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