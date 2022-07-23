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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 39
Chapter 1, Problem 39

In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.
tan θ > 0 and sec θ > 0

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1
Recall the signs of trigonometric functions in each quadrant: In Quadrant I, all functions are positive; in Quadrant II, sine is positive while cosine and tangent are negative; in Quadrant III, tangent is positive while sine and cosine are negative; in Quadrant IV, cosine is positive while sine and tangent are negative.
Analyze the given conditions: \( \tan \theta > 0 \) means tangent is positive, which occurs in Quadrants I and III.
Next, consider \( \sec \theta > 0 \). Since \( \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} \), this means \( \cos \theta > 0 \). Cosine is positive in Quadrants I and IV.
Find the quadrant(s) where both conditions are true simultaneously: tangent positive (Quadrants I and III) and cosine positive (Quadrants I and IV). The only quadrant common to both is Quadrant I.
Therefore, \( \theta \) lies in Quadrant I.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Signs of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

Each quadrant of the coordinate plane has specific signs for sine, cosine, and tangent functions. Knowing these sign patterns helps determine the quadrant of an angle based on the given trigonometric values.
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Definition and Sign of Tangent Function

Tangent of an angle θ is the ratio of sine to cosine (tan θ = sin θ / cos θ). Its sign depends on the signs of sine and cosine, being positive when both have the same sign, which occurs in Quadrants I and III.
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Definition and Sign of Secant Function

Secant is the reciprocal of cosine (sec θ = 1 / cos θ). The sign of secant matches the sign of cosine, so sec θ > 0 means cosine is positive, which happens in Quadrants I and IV.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.

sin(-t - 2𝜋) - cos(-t - 4𝜋) - tan(-t - 𝜋)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–38, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ, or state that the function is undefined.

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Textbook Question

Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.

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In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.

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In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle.

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