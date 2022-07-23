Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–38, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ, or state that the function is undefined.
(0, -1)
467
views
In Exercises 37–38, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ, or state that the function is undefined.
(0, -1)
In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.
tan θ > 0 and sec θ > 0
In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.
-4.8 radians
In Exercises 39–48, use a calculator to find the value of the trigonometric function to four decimal places.
sin 38°
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle.
355°
In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.
tan θ > 0 and cos θ < 0