Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.
sin(-t - 2𝜋) - cos(-t - 4𝜋) - tan(-t - 𝜋)
593
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In Exercises 33–42, let sin t = a, cos t = b, and tan t = c. Write each expression in terms of a, b, and c.
sin(-t - 2𝜋) - cos(-t - 4𝜋) - tan(-t - 𝜋)
Find the reference angle for each angle.
205°
In Exercises 39–40, let θ be an angle in standard position. Name the quadrant in which θ lies.
tan θ > 0 and sec θ > 0
Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
cos (3𝜋/8)
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle.
355°
In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. cos 2𝜋 5