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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 18
Chapter 1, Problem 18

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.Unit circle with coordinates for angles in radians, showing trigonometric values for t.
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.tan 3𝜋/2

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1
Identify the angle \( \frac{3\pi}{2} \) on the unit circle.
Locate the coordinates corresponding to \( \frac{3\pi}{2} \) on the unit circle, which are \((0, -1)\).
Recall that the tangent function \( \tan(\theta) \) is defined as \( \frac{y}{x} \) where \((x, y)\) are the coordinates on the unit circle.
Substitute the coordinates \((0, -1)\) into the tangent function: \( \tan\left(\frac{3\pi}{2}\right) = \frac{-1}{0} \).
Recognize that division by zero is undefined, so \( \tan\left(\frac{3\pi}{2}\right) \) is undefined.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle

The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The coordinates of points on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine values of angles measured in radians, allowing for easy calculation of trigonometric functions.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, including sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. On the unit circle, these functions can be defined as follows: sine is the y-coordinate, cosine is the x-coordinate, and tangent is the ratio of sine to cosine. Understanding these functions is crucial for solving problems involving angles and their corresponding values.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Undefined Values

Certain trigonometric functions can be undefined for specific angles. For example, the tangent function is undefined when the cosine value is zero, which occurs at angles like 𝜋/2 and 3𝜋/2. Recognizing when a function is undefined is essential for accurately interpreting and solving trigonometric equations, particularly when using the unit circle.
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Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–20, θ is an acute angle and sin θ and cos θ are given. Use identities to find tan θ, csc θ, sec θ, and cot θ. Where necessary, rationalize denominators.sin θ = 3/5, cos θ = 4/5
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–24, a. Use the unit circle shown for Exercises 5–18 to find the value of the trigonometric function.b. Use even and odd properties of trigonometric functions and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.cos (-𝜋/6)

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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.cos 3𝜋/2
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.

tan 𝜋/4 + csc 𝜋/6

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Textbook Question

The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of

0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

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sin 3𝜋/2

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Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–24, a. Use the unit circle shown for Exercises 5–18 to find the value of the trigonometric function.b. Use even and odd properties of trigonometric functions and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.cos 𝜋/3

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