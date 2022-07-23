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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 16
Chapter 1, Problem 16

In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
Two right triangles labeled with angles and side lengths for evaluating trigonometric functions.
tan 𝜋/4 + csc 𝜋/6

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1
Identify the trigonometric functions to evaluate: \(\tan \frac{\pi}{4}\) and \(\csc \frac{\pi}{6}\).
Recall that \(\tan \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\) and \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\).
From the first triangle (45°-45°-90°), find \(\tan \frac{\pi}{4}\) by using the sides opposite and adjacent to the 45° angle: \(\tan \frac{\pi}{4} = \frac{1}{1}\).
From the second triangle (30°-60°-90°), find \(\sin \frac{\pi}{6}\), which is the ratio of the side opposite 30° to the hypotenuse: \(\sin \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{1}{2}\), then calculate \(\csc \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{1}{\sin \frac{\pi}{6}}\).
Add the two values: \(\tan \frac{\pi}{4} + \csc \frac{\pi}{6}\), and if necessary, rationalize the denominator to express the value without a square root in the denominator.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Special Right Triangles

Special right triangles, such as the 45°-45°-90° and 30°-60°-90° triangles, have fixed side length ratios. For a 45°-45°-90° triangle, the sides are in the ratio 1:1:√2. For a 30°-60°-90° triangle, the sides are in the ratio 1:√3:2. These ratios help quickly determine trigonometric values without using a calculator.
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45-45-90 Triangles

Trigonometric Functions (tan and csc)

The tangent function (tan) of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. The cosecant function (csc) is the reciprocal of sine, defined as the hypotenuse divided by the opposite side. Understanding these definitions allows evaluation of expressions like tan(π/4) and csc(π/6) using triangle side lengths.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Rationalizing the Denominator

Rationalizing the denominator involves eliminating square roots from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable radical. This process simplifies expressions and is often required for final answers in trigonometry problems to present values in a standard form.
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Rationalizing Denominators
Related Practice
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–20, θ is an acute angle and sin θ and cos θ are given. Use identities to find tan θ, csc θ, sec θ, and cot θ. Where necessary, rationalize denominators.sin θ = 3/5, cos θ = 4/5
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–24, a. Use the unit circle shown for Exercises 5–18 to find the value of the trigonometric function.b. Use even and odd properties of trigonometric functions and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.cos (-𝜋/6)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.

sin 𝜋/4 - cos 𝜋/4

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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.cos 3𝜋/2
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.tan 3𝜋/2
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Textbook Question

The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of

0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

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sin 3𝜋/2

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