Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
sin 𝜋/4 - cos 𝜋/4
636
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In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
sin 𝜋/4 - cos 𝜋/4
In Exercises 13–17, find a positive angle less than 360° or 2𝜋 that is coterminal with the given angle. -445°
In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
tan 𝜋/4 + csc 𝜋/6