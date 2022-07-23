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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 13
Chapter 1, Problem 13

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.
6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>


In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.
sec 11𝜋/6

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the angle given: here, the angle is \( t = \frac{11\pi}{6} \). This corresponds to a point on the unit circle.
Recall that the secant function is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function: \( \sec t = \frac{1}{\cos t} \).
Locate the coordinates \((x, y)\) of the point on the unit circle corresponding to \( t = \frac{11\pi}{6} \). The \( x \)-coordinate represents \( \cos t \) and the \( y \)-coordinate represents \( \sin t \).
Calculate \( \sec \frac{11\pi}{6} \) by taking the reciprocal of the \( x \)-coordinate (cosine value) found in the previous step: \( \sec \frac{11\pi}{6} = \frac{1}{x} \).
Check if the cosine value is zero. If it is, then \( \sec t \) is undefined because division by zero is not possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Radian Measure

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles on the unit circle are measured in radians, where one full rotation equals 2π radians. Dividing the circle into equal arcs corresponds to specific radian values, which help locate points (x, y) representing cosine and sine of the angle.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Functions and Coordinates

On the unit circle, the x-coordinate of a point corresponds to the cosine of the angle t, and the y-coordinate corresponds to the sine of t. Other trigonometric functions like secant (sec) are defined in terms of sine and cosine; for example, sec t = 1/cos t. Understanding these relationships allows evaluation of trig functions using coordinates.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Domain and Undefined Values of Trigonometric Functions

Some trigonometric functions are undefined at certain angles where their denominators are zero. For sec t = 1/cos t, the function is undefined when cos t = 0. Identifying these points on the unit circle is essential to determine when a function value does not exist or is undefined.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 1 meter Arc Length, s: 600 centimeters

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 13–17, find a positive angle less than 360° or 2𝜋 that is coterminal with the given angle. -445°

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Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.sec 5𝜋/3
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Textbook Question

Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.


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tan 𝜋/3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. csc 4𝜋/3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, evaluate the trigonometric function at the quadrantal angle, or state that the expression is undefined. csc 𝜋

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